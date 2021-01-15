UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Opens Gas Pumping Station With Eye On China

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:22 PM

Turkmenistan opens gas pumping station with eye on China

Turkmenistan on Friday opened a gas compressor station it hopes will help boost natural gas supplies to China and elsewhere

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkmenistan on Friday opened a gas compressor station it hopes will help boost natural gas supplies to China and elsewhere.

Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said this week during a meeting with China's ambassador that the new pumping station could more than double volumes of gas pumped into the Central Asia-China gas pipeline.

Delegates from the local branch of the China National Petroleum Corporation looked on as the pumping station at the Malay gas field in Lebap province began operations, the Turkmen foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement quoted Li Shuliang, general manager of CNPC's branch in Turkmenistan, as saying that the new facility would "expand the opportunities of exporting natural gas of Turkmenistan to international markets".

Neither Beijing nor CNPC have said they plan to immediately ramp up imports from Turkmenistan, which were more than 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year before a slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new gas compressor, which can process up to 30 bcm of natural gas per year, was built by London-based Petro Gas and a company that belongs to the German group Siemens.

Turkmenistan sits on the world's fourth largest gas reserves but remains heavily dependent on Chinese purchases.

Pipelines carrying gas from the country to Russia and Iran are believed to transport less than 10 bcm per year combined, with Russia only renewing purchases in 2019 after a three-year hiatus.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China German Company Beijing Turkmenistan Gas 2019 Market From Billion Siemens Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RMC places century old birth, death, land records

3 minutes ago

Six EU states voice 'severe concern' over Pfizer v ..

4 minutes ago

APPSFA president's father passes away

4 minutes ago

US Retail Sales Down 3rd Straight Month - Commerce ..

4 minutes ago

Computer skill test of RMC's clerical staff to be ..

43 minutes ago

Brussels backs EU-wide vaccination certificates

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.