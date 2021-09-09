UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Participated In A Multilateral Ministerial Meeting On Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:49 AM

Turkmenistan participated in a multilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan

A multilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan took place in the format of a videoconferencing. The subject matter of the session was the situation in this country

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th September, 2021) A multilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan took place in the format of a videoconferencing. The subject matter of the session was the situation in this country.
The Foreign Ministers of more than 20 countries as well as the high-level representatives of the UN, EC and NATO also attended the virtual talk initiated by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Germany.
Based on the main subject of the talks, the Foreign Ministers of the participating countries exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the efforts of the international community to expand cooperation on the Afghan track.


Turkmen side noted that, as the closest neighbor of Afghanistan, for Turkmenistan, the issue of stability and security in this country has its direct influence and significance, from a political, economic and humanitarian point of view.
The Turkmen side, speaking on the importance of creating new formats of partnership on Afghanistan, stressed the need to establish effective mechanisms of multilateral cooperation aimed at achieving peace and civil accord in this country, ensuring security and social stability, as well as the well-being of the Afghan people.

