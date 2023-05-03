UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Planning To Launch Transport Corridor To Iran, Iraq, Turkey - President

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 09:00 AM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Wednesday that Ashgabat was planning to launch a transport corridor that will connect Turkmenistan, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey.

"In the future, the East-West transport corridor will be launched, which will connect Turkmenistan, Iran, Iraq, and Turkey," Berdimuhamedov told the second international conference and exhibition "International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development 2023" in Ashgabat, as quoted by the Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper.

He added that the construction of the highway and the bridge across the Garabogaz Bay between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan would significantly increase the transport and trade partnership and turnover between the two countries.

The president also said that a highway between the eastern and central part of Turkmenistan would provide Uzbekistan with access to the international sea port on the Caspian Sea and from there to the Caucasus, Europe, southern Russia, and northern Iran, the Gulf countries, and the Strait of Hormuz through the maritime routes.

