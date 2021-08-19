Turkmenistan Providing Airspace to Planes Evacuating People From Afghanistan - Ministry

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Turkmenistan has provided its airspace to planes evacuating foreign citizens from Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"As it is known, a number of countries have begun evacuating citizens from Afghanistan.

Therefore, Turkmenistan, which fulfills its international obligations, including those arising from international humanitarian law norms, provides its airspace for the transportation of the above-mentioned category of persons by foreign states' aircraft," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said in a statement.