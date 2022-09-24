UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Seeks Broader Cooperation With EU Across Multiple Sectors - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Turkmenistan Seeks Broader Cooperation With EU Across Multiple Sectors - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Turkmenistan intends to bolster political and economic cooperation with the European Union as part of its foreign policy, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) daily reported on Saturday.

At a recent government session, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov put forward a number of proposals for President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to intensify the country's partnership with the EU and implement the agreements that the sides reached earlier, the newspaper said.

Boosting constructive engagement with the EU in political sphere is one of Turkmenistan's priorities, with a particular emphasis on visits and top-level meetings. The government session also considered the viability of expanding cooperation within the Joint Committee Turkmenistan-European Union, the EU-Central Asia format and the Turkmenistan-European Union interparliamentary dialogue.

The head of state also reviewed proposals on intensifying cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in trade, economy, energy, transport and communications, humanitarian, cultural and ecological spheres, as well as solidifying legal foundations of the partnership, the daily said.

At the end of Meredov's report, Berdimuhamedov stressed that fostering constructive dialogue with the EU is one of the key components of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, which is aimed at developing international cooperation for the common prosperity.

The president also instructed the foreign minister to continue the work in this domain to "fully realize Turkmenistan's potential in securing mutually beneficial partnership with Europe."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe European Union Rashid Turkmenistan Government Asia

Recent Stories

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabili ..

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabilitation of flood-hit people

4 minutes ago
 Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

2 hours ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

4 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

6 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.