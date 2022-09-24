Turkmenistan Seeks Broader Cooperation With EU Across Multiple Sectors - State Media

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Turkmenistan intends to bolster political and economic cooperation with the European Union as part of its foreign policy, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) daily reported on Saturday.

At a recent government session, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov put forward a number of proposals for President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to intensify the country's partnership with the EU and implement the agreements that the sides reached earlier, the newspaper said.

Boosting constructive engagement with the EU in political sphere is one of Turkmenistan's priorities, with a particular emphasis on visits and top-level meetings. The government session also considered the viability of expanding cooperation within the Joint Committee Turkmenistan-European Union, the EU-Central Asia format and the Turkmenistan-European Union interparliamentary dialogue.

The head of state also reviewed proposals on intensifying cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in trade, economy, energy, transport and communications, humanitarian, cultural and ecological spheres, as well as solidifying legal foundations of the partnership, the daily said.

At the end of Meredov's report, Berdimuhamedov stressed that fostering constructive dialogue with the EU is one of the key components of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, which is aimed at developing international cooperation for the common prosperity.

The president also instructed the foreign minister to continue the work in this domain to "fully realize Turkmenistan's potential in securing mutually beneficial partnership with Europe."