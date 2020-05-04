Turkmenistan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Neighboring Afghanistan

Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, The relevant order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan on April 30, 2020

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2020) Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The relevant order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan on April 30, 2020.

Governor and representatives of the Faryab region of the neighboring country appreciated for the help from the Turkmen people and expressed sincere gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the full support and attention to the people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The humanitarian aid consisted of food products produced by Turkmen producers.

Turkmenistan, successfully implementing the policy of permanent Neutrality, recognized by all UN member states, maintains good neighborly and peaceful relations with all countries of the world, in particular with its immediate neighbors.

Turkmenistan, actively participating in international activities aimed at maintaining peace, stability and security in the region, is making an important contribution to the socio-economic integration of neighboring Afghanistan into world and international affairs, implementing large-scale infrastructure projects and providing comprehensive humanitarian assistance.

As is known, Turkmenistan, following the primordial traditions of good neighborliness, maintains close ties with neighboring countries and, if necessary, provides a helping hand at a difficult time for neighbors.

These actions, in turn, are a manifestation of the national zeal of the Turkmen people.