UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Sent Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:31 AM

Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

According to the order of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the humanitarian aid was sent to Afghanistan, which, in essence, became the first humanitarian supply of the Turkmen side to Afghanistan after known events in the neighboring country

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd September, 2021) According to the order of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the humanitarian aid was sent to Afghanistan, which, in essence, became the first humanitarian supply of the Turkmen side to Afghanistan after known events in the neighboring country.
It is necessary to mention that for needs of the friendly country Turkmen side sent medicines, protective clothing for medical staff and medical supplies, disinfectants, medicinal solutions, protective masks, surgical gloves, means and drugs for the treatment of corona virus infection.
The ceremony of delivery of humanitarian aid was held in the town of Torghundi of the Herat province in participation of the provincial leadership of that region as well as representatives of the Turkmen Diaspora.

The Afghan side expressed special gratitude to the Leadership and peoples of Turkmenistan, providing regular support to the neighboring country.
Making an important contribution to the socio-economic development of neighboring Afghanistan by implementing of perspective projects in the field of energy, transport and communications, Turkmenistan continues to support close international interaction in the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Drugs Herat Turkmenistan

Recent Stories

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani laid to rest in Ha ..

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani laid to rest in Haiderpora

52 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her cred ..

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her credentials

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.