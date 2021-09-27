Turkmenistan Showcases Turkish Bayraktar TB2 Drones at Independence Day Military Parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Turkmenistan has showcased Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones along with other top-of-the-line military hardware during a military parade to mark the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

During the parade, the armed forces showcased a lot of new military equipment.

In particular, Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, Brazilian A-29 Super Tuсano attack aircraft, and Italy's C-27J Spartan transport aircraft and M-346 fighter jets were shown for the first time.

The parade was held for the first time not in downtown Ashgabat, but in the city's southern Kopetdag district, where President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow opened a new Government Tribune earlier in September.

Turkmenistan declared independence from the Soviet Union following a referendum on September 27, 1991.