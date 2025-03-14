Turkmenistan Shows Significant Leap In Growth Of Nation's Smart City
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan has given the green light to a resolution that will see 65 hectares of land make the leap from Ashgabat to the administrative territory of Arkadag city, Trend reports.
This strategic initiative is designed to catalyze the urban economic ecosystem, optimize governance frameworks, and augment the city’s infrastructural capacity. This aligns with the statutory framework established by the legislative provisions governing the administrative-territorial delineation within the jurisdiction of Turkmenistan.
In alignment with the strategic resolution, the Ministry of Agriculture, in conjunction with the municipal authorities of Arkadag, has been mandated to execute the requisite protocols to delineate the newly established administrative perimeters.
Founded on June 29, 2023, Arkadag city has emerged as Turkmenistan's inaugural smart city, garnering global acclaim for its cutting-edge urban design, sustainable ecological frameworks, and advanced digital infrastructures.
Recent Stories
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
More Stories From World
-
First flight from Dushanbe arrives in Bishkek6 minutes ago
-
Turkmenistan shows significant leap in growth of nation's smart city6 minutes ago
-
Leclerc fastest in second Australian GP practice, Hamilton fifth26 minutes ago
-
Women step into the ring at west African wrestling tournament26 minutes ago
-
Stargazers marvel at 'Blood Moon', rare total lunar eclipse36 minutes ago
-
Peaceful Czechs grapple with youth violence46 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong museum puts Picasso in cross-cultural dialogue1 hour ago
-
China urges end to 'illegal' sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks1 hour ago
-
African Union expresses 'deep concern' over crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray1 hour ago
-
Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured1 hour ago
-
Vietnam court jails eight for Hanoi fire that killed 562 hours ago
-
Meta tests 'Community Notes' to replace fact-checkers2 hours ago