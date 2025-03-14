BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan has given the green light to a resolution that will see 65 hectares of land make the leap from Ashgabat to the administrative territory of Arkadag city, Trend reports.

This strategic initiative is designed to catalyze the urban economic ecosystem, optimize governance frameworks, and augment the city’s infrastructural capacity. This aligns with the statutory framework established by the legislative provisions governing the administrative-territorial delineation within the jurisdiction of Turkmenistan.

In alignment with the strategic resolution, the Ministry of Agriculture, in conjunction with the municipal authorities of Arkadag, has been mandated to execute the requisite protocols to delineate the newly established administrative perimeters.

Founded on June 29, 2023, Arkadag city has emerged as Turkmenistan's inaugural smart city, garnering global acclaim for its cutting-edge urban design, sustainable ecological frameworks, and advanced digital infrastructures.