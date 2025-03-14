Open Menu

Turkmenistan Shows Significant Leap In Growth Of Nation's Smart City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Turkmenistan shows significant leap in growth of nation's smart city

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan has given the green light to a resolution that will see 65 hectares of land make the leap from Ashgabat to the administrative territory of Arkadag city, Trend reports.

This strategic initiative is designed to catalyze the urban economic ecosystem, optimize governance frameworks, and augment the city’s infrastructural capacity. This aligns with the statutory framework established by the legislative provisions governing the administrative-territorial delineation within the jurisdiction of Turkmenistan.

In alignment with the strategic resolution, the Ministry of Agriculture, in conjunction with the municipal authorities of Arkadag, has been mandated to execute the requisite protocols to delineate the newly established administrative perimeters.

Founded on June 29, 2023, Arkadag city has emerged as Turkmenistan's inaugural smart city, garnering global acclaim for its cutting-edge urban design, sustainable ecological frameworks, and advanced digital infrastructures.

Recent Stories

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

26 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

41 minutes ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

12 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World