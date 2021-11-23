Turkmenistan Signs Cyber Security Agreement With China - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Turkmenistan and China have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of international cyber security, Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The document was signed following the fifth meeting of the Turkmenistan-China cooperation committee.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed bilateral relations in the fields of energy, transport and trade and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the transport and communications spheres, in particular, within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative, the ministry said.

The parties also "noted fruitful interaction" between the two countries in international organizations, such as the United Nations, as well as in the China + Central Asia format, according to the ministry.

Among prospective areas for future cooperation with China, Turkmenistan named digital economy, financial-banking sector, green energy, transport and logistics, communication networks, chemical industry, and agriculture.

Apart from the cyber security agreement, the sides signed a cooperation program for 2021-2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on biological security, and a program of cooperation on the expansion of economic partnership.