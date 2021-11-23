UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Signs Cyber Security Agreement With China - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Turkmenistan Signs Cyber Security Agreement With China - Foreign Ministry

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Turkmenistan and China have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of international cyber security, Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The document was signed following the fifth meeting of the Turkmenistan-China cooperation committee.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed bilateral relations in the fields of energy, transport and trade and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the transport and communications spheres, in particular, within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative, the ministry said.

The parties also "noted fruitful interaction" between the two countries in international organizations, such as the United Nations, as well as in the China + Central Asia format, according to the ministry.

Among prospective areas for future cooperation with China, Turkmenistan named digital economy, financial-banking sector, green energy, transport and logistics, communication networks, chemical industry, and agriculture.

Apart from the cyber security agreement, the sides signed a cooperation program for 2021-2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on biological security, and a program of cooperation on the expansion of economic partnership.

Related Topics

United Nations China Agriculture Road Turkmenistan From Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

20 minutes ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

20 minutes ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

20 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

20 minutes ago
 Kenya Probes Death of UK Humanitarian Worker

Kenya Probes Death of UK Humanitarian Worker

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.