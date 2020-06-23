Turkmenistan Slams US Embassy for Spreading 'Fake News' About Involuntary Virus Quarantine

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Turkmenistan has accused the US embassy in Ashgabat of spreading fake news after the diplomatic mission said Tuesday the Central Asian nation has been locking up suspected coronavirus patients.

The embassy said that while there were no official coronavirus cases in Turkmenistan it had received reports of people with coronavirus-like symptoms being sent to "involuntary quarantine at a government-selected facility at their own expense with no control over the amenities for an unspecified period of time.

"

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan notes that such fake news are biased and untruthful. The ministry's representatives have repeatedly warned the US Ambassador to Turkmenistan against attempts to spread provocative and unverified information," the press release read.

The ministry said US diplomats had been routinely declining to attend briefings held by Turkmenistan to update foreign diplomats and journalists on its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.