Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation with the participation of the Commonwealth of Independent States

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020) The meeting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held through videoconferencing.

During the session, the parties discussed a wide spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

The political, economic, cultural-humanitarian aspects of joint activities were considered. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov vividly expressed the strategic vision of collaboration of Turkmenistan within the Commonwealth of Independent States as an associated member.

In this regard, it was underlined that Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation and calls for the unification of efforts for the attainment of concrete results in the social sphere, on the regional economic integration and expansion of transport-transit corridors on the North-South and the East-West directions, as well as for advancement of intercultural dialogue.

The importance of the events planned for next year was noted. The year 2021 was declared as the Year of Architecture and Urban Development in the CIS upon the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan.



It was also underlined that Turkmenistan completely supports the measures on the mitigation of the negative socio-economic impacts of the global pandemic.

In this regard, the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan on the establishment of effective mechanisms for joint counteraction to the spread of acute infectious diseases were highlighted.

The importance of accelerating the overall cooperation was stressed, especially in the post-pandemic period.

At the current session of the Council of the Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the adherence of Turkmenistan to the partnership on interregional and border cooperation was reiterated.

“Turkmenistan stands as a firm advocate of strengthening and widening this segment of partnership”, stated the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov.

The key vectors of cooperation for the coming period were reflected in the relevant documents signed upon the results of the session.