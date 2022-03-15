UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Strongman's Son Wins Presidential Vote: Official Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vote: official results

The son of Turkmenistan's autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov won a decisive victory in presidential elections, officials said Tuesday, paving the way to hereditary succession in one of the world's most tightly-controlled countries

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The son of Turkmenistan's autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov won a decisive victory in presidential elections, officials said Tuesday, paving the way to hereditary succession in one of the world's most tightly-controlled countries.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, won the ballot held on Saturday with 73 percent of the vote, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said in a statement on its website.

Nine candidates stood in the poll in the isolated country of six million people, but few doubted that Berdymukhamedov's only son Serdar -- who has pledged to continue his father's course -- would take over the country's top job.

Berdymukhamedov senior, who is now Turkmenistan's outgoing president, chair of the cabinet and senate chief, has been the regime's top decision-maker for the last 15 years.

The strongman known as the gas-rich country's "protector" has dominated public life since the country's founding president Saparmurat Niyazov died in 2006 and tolerates no dissent.

Last month Berdymukhamedov said he would step aside and allow "young leaders" to govern, triggering a snap vote.

CEC officials took their time to announce the results of one of the world's most predictable elections, that saw Berdymukhamedov face off against relatively unknown civil servants and provincial officials.

On Sunday the CEC's chairman Gulmyrat Myradov told journalists who had attended a press-conference in expectation of hearing the results that the results were being delayed due to "the need for a thorough count".

In the end Berdymukhamedov junior's victory margin proved far lower than the 98 and 97 percent routs posted by his 64-year-old father in the hermit state's last two elections.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate World Vote Died Job Young Turkmenistan Sunday Cabinet Top Million

Recent Stories

Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary S ..

Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary Sec

15 seconds ago
 Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: s ..

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: statement

17 seconds ago
 MWMC manages training session for officers to impr ..

MWMC manages training session for officers to improve good governance

18 seconds ago
 China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia san ..

China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia sanctions: foreign minister Wang ..

20 seconds ago
 Govt to launch satellite monitoring based State of ..

Govt to launch satellite monitoring based State of Forest Report: Malik Amin Asl ..

5 minutes ago
 BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B I ..

BoI organises ‘CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference’

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>