Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-proliferation and disarmament

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2020) During the videoconference with the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament Tatiana Valovaya, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan noted the importance of strengthening international cooperation for the attainment of overall security and reiterated the interest of Turkmenistan in the promotion of the Single Concept of Security.



In the framework of its neutral status, Turkmenistan is ready to contribute to the international efforts on advancing the negotiations on non-proliferation and disarmament. Being a part of the fundamental treaties and conventions of the UN, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, Turkmenistan stands for the advancement of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

It was stated that upon the initiative of Turkmenistan and with the assistance of the UN in June 2010, Ashgabat hosted the International Conference on disarmament in Central Asia and Caspian Basin.

In this context, the proposal of the Turkmen side on the establishment of permanently functioning platform for political dialogue on disarmament issues in the region was voiced.

The parties emphasized the significance of using preventive measures in disarmament issues.

Also the readiness of Turkmenistan to render assistance to the process of enhancement of the capabilities of specialists in the given area was expressed.

A constructive exchange of views took place on the prospects of cooperation.