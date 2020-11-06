UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Supports The Strengthening Of Economic Cooperation On The CIS Space And Beyond

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:49 PM

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economic cooperation on the CIS space and beyond

At today’s meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States which was held through videoconferencing, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov gave a speech

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020) At today’s meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States which was held through videoconferencing, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.

Meredov gave a speech.
During his address, the Vice-premier noted that Turkmenistan stands for the strengthening of economic cooperation on the CIS space with the involvement of adjoining regions.

In this regard, he underlined the importance of the Strategy of Economic Cooperation of the Commonwealth up to 2030, the content of which is to a large extent based on the approaches and principles embedded in the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of CIS member states developed upon the initiative of Turkmenistan and adopted at the meeting of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Ashgabat in October 2019.
It was stressed that the leadership of Turkmenistan stands for active collaboration on the formation and implementation of joint projects in such priority spheres as trade, industry, fuel and energy complex, electric-power industry, transport and communications.

R.

Meredov added that such projects should not be limited to the CIS space and “must also be focused on the adjacent regions, thus ensuring stable positions on the Eurasian economic and investment space for the long-term”.
Special accent was made on resolving the transport issues.

R.Meredov reminded that the President of Turkmenistan is the initiator of a number of important initiatives on the establishment of transport and logistics hubs in the region of Central Asia and Caspian basin.

Turkmenistan actively works on the development of multimodal transport-transit corridors which is expected to have a favorable effect on the reestablishment of trade-economic ties on the regional and international level, in particular in the post-pandemic period.
The interest of the Turkmen side in the development of cooperation in such spheres as the agro industrial complex, mechanical engineering, oil and gas processing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, as well as the services sector was expressed.

In this regard, the significance of the joint work in 2021 was underlined. The year 2021 was declared as the Year of Architecture and Urban Development in the CIS upon the proposal of the President of Turkmenistan.

Related Topics

Oil Ashgabat Turkmenistan October Gas 2019 Cabinet Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

2 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

2 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

38 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

59 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.