Turkmenistan To Buy Over 2.3 Tonnes Of Pipes For Oil And Gas Sector From China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Turkmenistan to Buy Over 2.3 Tonnes of Pipes for Oil and Gas Sector From China - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Turkmenistan will purchase 2,309 tonnes of drill pipes of various sizes for its oil and gas sector from China, media reported on Saturday.

The decree was signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the government session, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported.

The contract will be signed between Turkmenistan's Turkmenneft state concern and China's King Ease Limited.

The price of the contract is not reported.

