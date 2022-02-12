Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on March 12

Turkmenistan's poll commission on Saturday announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he was ready to step down, with his son expected to succeed him

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Turkmenistan's poll commission on Saturday announced a snap presidential election for March 12 after autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he was ready to step down, with his son expected to succeed him.

"The president ... gave us an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12," a spokesman for the election commission Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP by telephone.