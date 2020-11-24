UrduPoint.com
Turkmenistan To Send Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan, Including Medicines, Food - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by sending medicines, foodstuffs, textiles and other products to the neighboring country, the country's state-run television reported on Tuesday.

The relevant decree was signed by Turkmenistani President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

According to the broadcaster, the decree instructs the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Textiles, and the national Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to donate medicines, foodstuffs, textile and household products to the Afghan side as a humanitarian aid package.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of logistics issues.

Turkmenistan systematically provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. In May, Ashgabat sent a convoy with domestically produced foodstuffs to Afghanistan. In August, Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan that included modern medical devices for reproducing the polymerase chain reaction used in the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

