Turkmenistan To Send Humanitarian Aid To Turkey Hit By Wildfires - Reports

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Turkmenistan will send humanitarian aid - medicines and medical tools - to Turkey that is hit by wildfires, media reported on Saturday.

The relevant instruction was made by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Neytralny Turkmenistan state-run newspaper reported.

The aid will be allocated by the Turkmen Ministry of Health, while the Foreign Ministry will be responsible for the delivery.

Since late July, Turkey has been devastated by huge wildfires that have already left nine people dead.

