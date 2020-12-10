UrduPoint.com
Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:23 PM

On the 8th of December 2020, a high-level pledging event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) took place via videoconferencing. The Fund was established 15 years ago in accordance with the Special Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020) On the 8th of December 2020, a high-level pledging event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) took place via videoconferencing. The Fund was established 15 years ago in accordance with the Special Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.

Upon the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, this Forum was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In the speech of the head of the external political agency, it was noted that Turkmenistan and its President based on the principles of humanism regularly provide assistance to the countries of the region and other world countries for overcoming the impacts of emergency situations caused by natural and technogenic occurrences.

In this regard, and in order to support the actions of the international community at the global level, our country made its first voluntary contribution to the above-mentioned fund in early 2020.

Continuing close cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures focused on providing humanitarian assistance to states and peoples of the world, Turkmenistan announced its next contribution to the Central Emergency Response Fund in 2021.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres took part in the high-level event.

