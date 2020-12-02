Turkmenistan Took Part In The Meeting Of The SCO Council Of Heads Of Government (Prime Ministers)

On the 30th of November 2020, the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the format of a videoconference was held

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020) On the 30th of November 2020, the 19th meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the format of a videoconference was held.

The session was attended by the high-ranking representatives of the SCO member states and observers.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov took part in the session as a guest.

During the session, the participants discussed a wide spectrum of issues related to the main functions of SCO which is the cooperation in the area of policy and security, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian collaboration. Special accent was made on the collaboration in the area of healthcare, scientific research and socio-economic reestablishment of countries in the post pandemic period. The necessity of enhancing the international anti-crisis management and strengthening the role of the World Health Organization and other interstate structures was underlined.

The participants noted the significance of SCO which stands for the protection of worldwide values, primarily the UN Charter and the provision of indivisible, integrated and reliable security. The parties spoke for the advancement of international relations based on the principles of mutual respect, fairness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Speaking at the session, the head of the MFA of Turkmenistan emphasized the strengthening reputation of SCO on the world arena and highlighted the prospective directions of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the organization. Among the priority vectors are the scientific exchanges and cooperation in the area of healthcare and medicine, assistance to the economic integration processes, including through the transport-transit and energy projects. The interest of the Turkmen side in the development of cultural and humanitarian ties on the SCO platform was also voiced.