Turkmenistan, US Discussed Security Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Khadzhiev and US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart discussed security cooperation in a phone call, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides paid special attention to implementing the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures and noted the importance of intensifying the dialogue on the implementation of this agreement through bilateral meetings, strengthening the potential of specialists through the organization of specialized seminars and training sessions, it said.

"In this context, the sides stressed the need to effectively counter modern challenges and threats, and also discussed measures to control arms and fulfill international obligations in this area," the ministry said.