Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Join Forces For New Water Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 11:10 AM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Water Resources visited Turkmenistan to discuss key areas of cooperation in the water sector.

The discussions focused on the operation and modernization of water infrastructure, flood control measures, riverbank reinforcement on the Amu Darya River, and the rational use of water resources.

The participants visited the Tuyamuyun Hydroelectric Complex and held detailed discussions on joint measures to ensure its efficient operation.

The sides committed to closely cooperating on the necessary hydraulic engineering measures aimed at preventing water losses and ensuring the rational use of the Amu Darya River's flow.

Moreover, the participants reached an agreement to carry out joint scientific research on trans-boundary water resources, exchange experiences on water-saving technologies, and enhance the digitization of water resource management. The two countries also agreed to cooperate on training specialists for the water sector.

This cooperation will play a vital role in ensuring the sustainable management of shared water resources in the region.

