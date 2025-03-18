Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Join Forces For New Water Strategy
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 11:10 AM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A delegation from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Water Resources visited Turkmenistan to discuss key areas of cooperation in the water sector.
The discussions focused on the operation and modernization of water infrastructure, flood control measures, riverbank reinforcement on the Amu Darya River, and the rational use of water resources.
The participants visited the Tuyamuyun Hydroelectric Complex and held detailed discussions on joint measures to ensure its efficient operation.
The sides committed to closely cooperating on the necessary hydraulic engineering measures aimed at preventing water losses and ensuring the rational use of the Amu Darya River's flow.
Moreover, the participants reached an agreement to carry out joint scientific research on trans-boundary water resources, exchange experiences on water-saving technologies, and enhance the digitization of water resource management. The two countries also agreed to cooperate on training specialists for the water sector.
This cooperation will play a vital role in ensuring the sustainable management of shared water resources in the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
More Stories From World
-
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan join forces for new water strategy6 minutes ago
-
220 reported dead as Israel pounds Gaza in most intense strikes since ceasefire6 minutes ago
-
'We will preserve them': saving Cambodia's crocodiles36 minutes ago
-
Taiwan says detects 59 Chinese aircraft around island46 minutes ago
-
Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place56 minutes ago
-
China EV giant BYD soars after 5-minute charging platform unveiled56 minutes ago
-
Astronauts finally to return after unexpected 9-month ISS stay1 hour ago
-
Trump names airline CEO to lead US air safety agency1 hour ago
-
Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights1 hour ago
-
Football: Asian World Cup qualifying tables1 hour ago
-
Small plane crash off Honduran island kills at least 71 hour ago
-
Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights1 hour ago