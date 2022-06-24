UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Will Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan Affected By The Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the earthquake

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan Mohammad Fazel Saber

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan Mohammad Fazel Saber.

Addressing the Afghan diplomat, the head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry stressed that Turkmenistan had received the news of the devastating earthquake in the Afghan provinces of Khost and Paktika with deep sorrow and expressed sincere condolences and feelings of empathy to the people of this country.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the readiness of Turkmenistan to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of fraternal Afghanistan at the earliest possible date.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Earthquake Rashid Turkmenistan

Recent Stories

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

21 seconds ago
 vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan ..

Vivo Visual Creator Contest Announced in Pakistan — A Chance to Win vivo X80 a ..

6 minutes ago
 Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the w ..

Karachi ranked as one of the worst cities in the world to live in by ‘The Econ ..

20 minutes ago
 Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide ..

Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide health and education benefits ..

40 minutes ago
 Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce ..

Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce budget deficit: Miftah

44 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Sheh ..

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Shehbaz Sharif

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.