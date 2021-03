Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov will come to Moscow on a working visit from March 30 to April 2, during which he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov will come to Moscow on a working visit from March 30 to April 2, during which he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"From March 30 to April 2, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit to Russia, during which he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The ministers will focus on main issues on the agenda of the Russian-Turkmen commission on trade and economic cooperation.

According to Zakharova, the sides also plan to discuss security issues, interaction within interstate organizations and sign a memorandum of understanding between the government of Russia and Turkmenistan on biological safety.