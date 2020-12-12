UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan's President Calls Russia, China 'Strategic Partners' In Eurasia - State Media

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:46 PM

Turkmenistan's President Calls Russia, China 'Strategic Partners' in Eurasia - State Media

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Saturday described Russia and China as "strategic partners" of his country in the Eurasian region, affirming commitment to continuous multifaceted cooperation, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Saturday described Russia and China as "strategic partners" of his country in the Eurasian region, affirming commitment to continuous multifaceted cooperation, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported.

Berdimuhamedov spoke at a special government meeting marking the 25th national Day of Neutrality, Turkmenistan's second-most important public holiday after the Independence Day.

Commenting on key foreign political aspects, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan's strategic partners in Eurasia were Russia and China. According to the president, the cooperation with them will be continued in all fields, including politics, economy, trade, and the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the newspaper read.

Another priority of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is the Asia-Pacific region, the president said, recalling the recently-signed free trade agreement among ASEAN member-states, China, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand and tasking the Turkmen embassies with preparing recommendations on how the country could best engage in these formats.

Berdimuhamedov paid special attention to Turkmenistan's relations with the European Union, the United States and countries of the middle East, with the outlook to expand partnerships.

He also spoke about the relations with the countries of Africa and Latin America, which he said were less active but featured "convergence of opinions on many serious issues," such as the sovereign rights of developing states.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China European Union Independence Turkmenistan Japan South Korea United States Middle East All Government Agreement Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Trump Says Supreme Court 'Let Us Down' by Rejectin ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Reports Over 28,000 New COVID-19 Cases as T ..

31 minutes ago

IIOJK authorities extend ban on 4G internet servic ..

31 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims four more patients in Faisalabad

31 minutes ago

Auction of smuggled vehicles on Dec 17

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Indep ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.