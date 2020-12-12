Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Saturday described Russia and China as "strategic partners" of his country in the Eurasian region, affirming commitment to continuous multifaceted cooperation, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported

Berdimuhamedov spoke at a special government meeting marking the 25th national Day of Neutrality, Turkmenistan's second-most important public holiday after the Independence Day.

Commenting on key foreign political aspects, Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan's strategic partners in Eurasia were Russia and China. According to the president, the cooperation with them will be continued in all fields, including politics, economy, trade, and the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the newspaper read.

Another priority of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is the Asia-Pacific region, the president said, recalling the recently-signed free trade agreement among ASEAN member-states, China, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand and tasking the Turkmen embassies with preparing recommendations on how the country could best engage in these formats.

Berdimuhamedov paid special attention to Turkmenistan's relations with the European Union, the United States and countries of the middle East, with the outlook to expand partnerships.

He also spoke about the relations with the countries of Africa and Latin America, which he said were less active but featured "convergence of opinions on many serious issues," such as the sovereign rights of developing states.