ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has held negotiations with an Uzbek delegation on holding the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, media reported on Saturday.

During the talks, the Uzbek delegation pointed out the active role of Ashgabat in promoting the interstate cooperation and boosting confidential dialogue in the region, Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported.

The countries' foreign ministries also conducted bilateral consultations

The SCO summit will take place in the Uzbek ancient city of Samarkand on September 15-16. Turkmenistan will be a special guest of the meeting.