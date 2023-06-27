Turks Left Homeless by Massive Quakes May Start Moving Into New Homes in Fall - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that people left homeless by the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey in February would be able to move into new houses starting fall.

"Our reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts continue at full pace.

We are inshallah (if Allah wills it) starting to hand over the first batch of the post-disaster houses as of the months of October-November," Erdogan said in a message to the nation on Eid al-Adha, a holy Muslim day.

Erdogan said the government was determined to build 650,000 homes for quake victims and commission 319,000 of them within the first year of the disaster, which killed more than 50,000 people and left 1.5 million others homeless in Turkey and neighboring Syria.