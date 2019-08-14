UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TurkStream Receiving Terminal 95% Ready - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

TurkStream Receiving Terminal 95% Ready - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Construction for the receiving terminal in Turkey for the TurkStream gas pipeline is 95 percent complete, the project's operator said on Wednesday.

"Construction progress of the receiving terminal for the TurkStream Offshore Gas Pipeline has reached 95%. All works are in line with the schedule. First gas is expected to flow by the end of 2019," the operator said in a statement.

The TurkStream twin-pipeline will have a maximum capacity of 31.

5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) a year. The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey for local consumption by January 1, 2020. The second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.

The TurkStream receiving terminal is being built near the town of Kiyikoy in western Turkey. The facility will be measuring the received gas, as well as its temperature, pressure and composition.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Progress January Gas 2019 2020 All Billion

Recent Stories

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

46 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

1 hour ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.