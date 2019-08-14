TurkStream Receiving Terminal 95% Ready - Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Construction for the receiving terminal in Turkey for the TurkStream gas pipeline is 95 percent complete, the project's operator said on Wednesday.

"Construction progress of the receiving terminal for the TurkStream Offshore Gas Pipeline has reached 95%. All works are in line with the schedule. First gas is expected to flow by the end of 2019," the operator said in a statement.

The TurkStream twin-pipeline will have a maximum capacity of 31.

5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) a year. The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey for local consumption by January 1, 2020. The second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.

The TurkStream receiving terminal is being built near the town of Kiyikoy in western Turkey. The facility will be measuring the received gas, as well as its temperature, pressure and composition.