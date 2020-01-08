TurkStream Success Testifies to Growing Russian-Turkish Ties - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The successful launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline is a testimony to a strong relationship between Russia and Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I am convinced that Russia and Turkey will implement much more energy and other projects together.

.. Unfortunately, the world we are living in has a serious tendency toward escalation, whereas Russia and Turkey serve as another example - an example of mutually and globally beneficial cooperation," Putin said in Istanbul.