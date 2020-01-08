UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TurkStream Success Testifies To Growing Russian-Turkish Ties - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:10 PM

TurkStream Success Testifies to Growing Russian-Turkish Ties - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The successful launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline is a testimony to a strong relationship between Russia and Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I am convinced that Russia and Turkey will implement much more energy and other projects together.

.. Unfortunately, the world we are living in has a serious tendency toward escalation, whereas Russia and Turkey serve as another example - an example of mutually and globally beneficial cooperation," Putin said in Istanbul.

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Gas

Recent Stories

65 countries participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam ..

11 minutes ago

Masdar City builds world’s largest mosaic made f ..

11 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

26 minutes ago

CLIX attracts investments worth US$71.4 million

26 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

28 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.