Open Menu

Turmoil In Italy Over Plan To Hike Tourist Tax

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Turmoil in Italy over plan to hike tourist tax

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Overtourism, which is already causing headaches from Venice to the Italian Riviera, risks costing travellers dearly as Rome considers hiking the tourist tax to make them "more responsible" -- and raise cash.

According to a draft decree that emerged this summer, Giorgia Meloni's government is mulling raising the tourist tax -- currently around five Euros a night -- to 10 euros for rooms costing 100 euros, 15 for those costing more than 400, and 25 euros for luxury suites costing over 750 euros.

The proposal has sparked anger among tourism groups, which fear it could act as a deterrent.

"We mustn't scare away tourists with taxes that are too high," Marina Lalli, head of professional body Federturismo, told AFP.

"We already have a very high rate of VAT (sales tax), at 22 percent, and if we add new taxes we risk damaging Italy's competitiveness, especially for all-inclusive, organised trips."

Bernarbo Bocca, president of hoteliers association Federalberghi, in May accused the government of treating "hotels as ATMs".

After news of the proposed tax increase made headlines abroad, Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche at the weekend rejected "unfounded alarmism" -- but did not deny the plan.

"At a time of overtourism we are discussing (the tourist tax) so it can be a real help to improve services and make the tourists who pay it more responsible," she wrote on social media in early August.

Related Topics

Social Media Venice Rome Italy May August From Government

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

5 minutes ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

11 minutes ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

4 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

4 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

6 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

6 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

10 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

19 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

19 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

19 hours ago

More Stories From World