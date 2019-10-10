UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turner Painting Unveiled On Britain's New 20 Note

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Turner painting unveiled on Britain's new 20 note

The Bank of England unveiled Britain's new 20 polymer banknote on Thursday, featuring artist J. M. W. Turner and his most cherished masterpiece

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):The Bank of England unveiled Britain's new 20 polymer banknote on Thursday, featuring artist J. M. W. Turner and his most cherished masterpiece.

The note includes Joseph Mallord William Turner's self-portrait and his 1838 oil painting "The Fighting Temeraire".

It will enter general circulation on February 2, 2020.

"As the new Turner 20 testifies, money can be a work of art in everyone's pocket," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

The note was unveiled at the Turner Contemporary art gallery in the southeast English seaside resort of Margate.

The 20 note ($24.50, 22.20 euro) accounts for more than half the banknotes in circulation.

"Our banknotes celebrate the UK's heritage, salute its culture, and testify to the achievements of its most notable individuals," said Carney.

"Turner's painting was transformative, his influence spanned lifetimes, and his legacy endures today. The new 20 note celebrates Turner, his art and his legacy in all their radiant, colourful, evocative glory.

" Turner was selected by Britain's central bank following nominations from the public.

The Bank of England issues 5, 10, 20 and 50 notes. The latest series is being printed for the first time on polymer rather than paper.

They retain a regular layout, featuring a 1990 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, and a historical figure on the reverse.

The new 5 and 10 notes have already been rolled out.

The 5 note features World War II prime minister Winston Churchill and novelist Jane Austen appears on the 10 note.

The bank claims the new 20 note is its most secure one yet and "very difficult to counterfeit", with features such as two clear windows, two-colour foil, a hologram, raised dots, an ultra-violet 20, tiny letters and a three-dimensional crown.

World War II code-breaker Alan Turing, a computer science pioneer, will appear on the new rarely-used 50 note, to enter circulation by the end of 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Oil Bank Churchill United Kingdom Euro Money February 2020 World War All From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date t ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria Wi ..

16 minutes ago

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms E ..

16 minutes ago

Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers H ..

16 minutes ago

US Warns Turkey of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion i ..

16 minutes ago

Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as Presi ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.