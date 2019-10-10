The Bank of England unveiled Britain's new 20 polymer banknote on Thursday, featuring artist J. M. W. Turner and his most cherished masterpiece

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):The Bank of England unveiled Britain's new 20 polymer banknote on Thursday, featuring artist J. M. W. Turner and his most cherished masterpiece.

The note includes Joseph Mallord William Turner's self-portrait and his 1838 oil painting "The Fighting Temeraire".

It will enter general circulation on February 2, 2020.

"As the new Turner 20 testifies, money can be a work of art in everyone's pocket," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

The note was unveiled at the Turner Contemporary art gallery in the southeast English seaside resort of Margate.

The 20 note ($24.50, 22.20 euro) accounts for more than half the banknotes in circulation.

"Our banknotes celebrate the UK's heritage, salute its culture, and testify to the achievements of its most notable individuals," said Carney.

"Turner's painting was transformative, his influence spanned lifetimes, and his legacy endures today. The new 20 note celebrates Turner, his art and his legacy in all their radiant, colourful, evocative glory.

" Turner was selected by Britain's central bank following nominations from the public.

The Bank of England issues 5, 10, 20 and 50 notes. The latest series is being printed for the first time on polymer rather than paper.

They retain a regular layout, featuring a 1990 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, and a historical figure on the reverse.

The new 5 and 10 notes have already been rolled out.

The 5 note features World War II prime minister Winston Churchill and novelist Jane Austen appears on the 10 note.

The bank claims the new 20 note is its most secure one yet and "very difficult to counterfeit", with features such as two clear windows, two-colour foil, a hologram, raised dots, an ultra-violet 20, tiny letters and a three-dimensional crown.

World War II code-breaker Alan Turing, a computer science pioneer, will appear on the new rarely-used 50 note, to enter circulation by the end of 2021.