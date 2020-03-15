Turnout at 1st Round of French Municipal Vote Over 18% by 11:00 GMT - Interior Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The voter turnout during the first round of the municipal elections in France has reached 18 percent by noon (11:00 GMT), the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The authorities decided not to postpone the first round of the elections despite the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The second round of the elections is scheduled for March 22.

"The turnout in the first round of the 2020 municipal elections is 18.38 percent by noon," the ministry said in a statement.

According to local media, the current turnout is lower by five percentage points compared to 2014.