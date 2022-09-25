UrduPoint.com

Turnout At Donetsk People's Republic Referendum Tops 55% - Electoral Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 01:20 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Turnout at the referendum on joining Russia in the Donetsk People's Republic passed 55% on the second day of voting, Election Commission chief Vladimir Vysotsky said on Saturday.

"The combined turnout registered in the DPR during the two days stands at 55.05%. A total 858,681 people have voted in the DPR alone.

A further 235,546 voters cast ballots in overseas polling places," he told reporters.

Referendums are also being held in the southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The polls will close on Tuesday.

Galina Katyushchenko, the head of the regional electoral body in Zaporizhzhia, said 35.54% of registered voters had cast their ballots as of Saturday. Turnout in the neighboring Kherson region stood at 31.79%, according to figures shared by the local voting chief, Marina Zakharova.

