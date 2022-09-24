UrduPoint.com

Turnout At Luhansk People's Republic Referendum Passes 45% - Election Body

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Turnout at Luhansk People's Republic Referendum Passes 45% - Election Body

Turnout at the referendum in the Luhansk People's Republic topped 45% on the second day of voting, the head of the LPR election commission said Saturday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Turnout at the referendum in the Luhansk People's Republic topped 45% on the second day of voting, the head of the LPR election commission said Saturday.

Polls in the republic opened on Friday and will close on Tuesday.

More than 91% of those sampled in the LPR on Friday by the Russian opinion research agency Insomar said they would vote on whether the republic should join Russia.

"As of today, the vote stands at 45.86%," Yelena Kravchenko told reporters in Luhansk.

Svetlana Kirsanova, who heads the LPR election commission overseas, said 110,754 Luhansk expats had voted at polling places in Russia.

Voting is also underway in the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic as well as in the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

