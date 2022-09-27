UrduPoint.com

Turnout At Luhansk People's Republic Referendum Tops 90% - Election Body

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Turnout at Luhansk People's Republic Referendum Tops 90% - Election Body

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The turnout at the referendum in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) by the middle of the last day of voting has passed 90%, the head of the LPR election commission said on Tuesday.

"The interim turnout for the vote is 90.64% as of the noon (09:00 GMT)," Yelena Kravchenko told reporters in Luhansk.

Voting is also underway in the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as well as in the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The referendums on accession to Russia are held from September 23-27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 21 that Moscow would support the decision made by people in Donbas, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukraine and the West said they would never recognize the results of the voting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk September From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.