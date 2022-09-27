LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The turnout at the referendum in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) by the middle of the last day of voting has passed 90%, the head of the LPR election commission said on Tuesday.

"The interim turnout for the vote is 90.64% as of the noon (09:00 GMT)," Yelena Kravchenko told reporters in Luhansk.

Voting is also underway in the neighboring Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as well as in the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The referendums on accession to Russia are held from September 23-27.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 21 that Moscow would support the decision made by people in Donbas, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukraine and the West said they would never recognize the results of the voting.