Turnout at Moldovan Presidential Election Amounts to 42.76% - Election Commission

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The ultimate turnout at the Moldovan presidential election was 42.76 percent, the Central Election Commission said Monday on its website.

According to the chair of the commission, Dorin Cimil, 1,364,597 voters came to the poling stations for Sunday's election.

The threshold turnout is 33.33 percent.