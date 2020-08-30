UrduPoint.com
Turnout At Montenegrin Parliamentary Polls Tops 2016 Figures - NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Roughly 35 percent of Montenegrin citizens voted in this Sunday's parliamentary election as of 11:00 a.m. (9:00 GMT), topping the turnout seen at the 2016 polls, the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) said.

"In the parliamentary elections held in 2016, the turnout by 11AM was 20.7%, which is 14.7% less than today's turnout," CEMI's PR coordinator Maja Bjelic was quoted as saying.

The Center for Democratic Transition, another nonprofit, estimated the number of ballots cast in the first hour of polls to be twice that registered in 2016.

The race is between the ruling EU-centric Democratic Party of Socialists and the alliance of mostly pro-Serbia parties, called For the Future of Montenegro. Neither is expected to win a majority.

More than a thousand polling places across the small Balkan nation opened with strict coronavirus safety measures at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. Some 540,000 people are eligible to vote.

