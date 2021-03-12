(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Voting for the upcoming legislative elections to the Israeli parliament, called the Knesset, has finished in the country's foreign diplomatic missions, with the overall turnout at 77 percent, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

No violations were recorded during the voting process, the foreign ministry said. For the first time ever, Israeli diplomats submitted their votes in the UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai and Morocco's Rabat following the normalization of ties.

Israel is heading toward its fourth election in two years after the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's center-right coalition. The snap parliamentary elections will take place on March 23.

In late December, the 23rd Knesset voted to dissolve itself after the coalition government failed to pass the 2020 budget on time. The Netanyahu-led Likud party's main coalition partner was the Blue and White alliance led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.