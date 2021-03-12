UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turnout At Parliamentary Elections In Israel's Foreign Missions Stands At 77% - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Israel's Foreign Missions Stands at 77% - Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Voting for the upcoming legislative elections to the Israeli parliament, called the Knesset, has finished in the country's foreign diplomatic missions, with the overall turnout at 77 percent, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

No violations were recorded during the voting process, the foreign ministry said. For the first time ever, Israeli diplomats submitted their votes in the UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai and Morocco's Rabat following the normalization of ties.

Israel is heading toward its fourth election in two years after the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's center-right coalition. The snap parliamentary elections will take place on March 23.

In late December, the 23rd Knesset voted to dissolve itself after the coalition government failed to pass the 2020 budget on time. The Netanyahu-led Likud party's main coalition partner was the Blue and White alliance led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Budget UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rabat Alliance Morocco March December 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

55 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

1 hour ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

1 hour ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

1 hour ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.