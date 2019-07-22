UrduPoint.com
Turnout At Ukraine's Snap Elections At 49.84% As Of 17:00 GMT - Election Commission

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Turnout at Ukraine's Snap Elections at 49.84% as of 17:00 GMT - Election Commission

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Data retrieved from 187 of Ukraine's 199 Constituencies showed that the voter turnout in Sunday's snap parliamentary elections stood at 49.84 percent as of 20:00 Moscow time (17:00 GMT), the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

The preliminary results, complied by the Central Election Commission with 0.03 percent of votes counted, suggest that Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with 48.08 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 11.46 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.01 percent. The Radical Party gathers 6.9 percent of the vote, and the Opposition Platform - For Life party has 5.79 percent.

