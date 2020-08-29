UrduPoint.com
Turnout During Riga City Council Elections Reaches 32.7% - Electoral Commission

Sat 29th August 2020

Over 32 percent of eligible residents of the Latvian capital, or more than 138,600 people, have voted in the city council elections during the three days of preliminary voting and by 04:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) told Sputnik

There are 60 seats in the Riga City Council, and more than 700 candidates from 15 parties are participating in the elections.

"During three days of preliminary voting, 81,320 people or 19.24 percent of voters took part in the elections, and before 04:00 p.

m. on Saturday, 57,296 people or 13.56 percent of Riga residents who are eligible to vote [took part in the elections]," the spokesperson said.

Polling stations will close their doors at 10:00 p.m.

In February, the Latvian parliament made a decision to dissolve the city council of the capital due to issues related to the garbage disposal in Riga and a series of corruption scandals.

The city council elections in Riga, initially scheduled for April 25, have been postponed several times due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

