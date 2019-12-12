UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turnout In Algerian Presidential Election Almost 8% After 3 Hours - Electoral Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:49 PM

Turnout in Algerian Presidential Election Almost 8% After 3 Hours - Electoral Commission

The president of Algeria's High Independent Authority for Elections, Mohammed Sharafi, announced on Thursday that the voter turnout at the presidential election had reached 7.92 percent three hours after polling places opened across the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The president of Algeria's High Independent Authority for Elections, Mohammed Sharafi, announced on Thursday that the voter turnout at the presidential election had reached 7.92 percent three hours after polling places opened across the country.

"The number of voters amounted to seven percent at the national level after the opening of polling stations three hours ago," Sharafi said at a press-conference.

Five candidates are competing to replace ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whose intent to run for a fifth term led in office to mass anti-government protests nationwide.

The election is meant to resolve the political crisis that arose after Bouteflika resigned on April 2.

There are four candidates representing political parties Azzedine Mihoubi of the Democratic National Rally, Ali Benflis and Abdelaziz Belaid of the National Liberation Front, and Abdelkader Ben Grina of the Islamist El-Binaa National Movement as well as one independent candidate, former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Taboun.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Algeria April

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

2 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.