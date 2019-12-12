Turnout in Algerian Presidential Election Almost 8% After 3 Hours - Electoral Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The president of Algeria 's High Independent Authority for Elections, Mohammed Sharafi, announced on Thursday that the voter turnout at the presidential election had reached 7.92 percent three hours after polling places opened across the country.

"The number of voters amounted to seven percent at the national level after the opening of polling stations three hours ago," Sharafi said at a press-conference.

Five candidates are competing to replace ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whose intent to run for a fifth term led in office to mass anti-government protests nationwide.

The election is meant to resolve the political crisis that arose after Bouteflika resigned on April 2.

There are four candidates representing political parties Azzedine Mihoubi of the Democratic National Rally, Ali Benflis and Abdelaziz Belaid of the National Liberation Front, and Abdelkader Ben Grina of the Islamist El-Binaa National Movement as well as one independent candidate, former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Taboun.