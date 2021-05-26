UrduPoint.com
Turnout In First Hours Of Syrian Presidential Election Very High - Russian Observer

Polling stations registered high turnout in the early hours of the start of the presidential election in Syria, Russian head observer Maxim Grigoriev told Sputnik on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Polling stations registered high turnout in the early hours of the start of the presidential election in Syria, Russian head observer Maxim Grigoriev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"At first impression, the active participation of citizens in the voting matches our information that Syrian citizens very actively voted at embassies abroad. The turnout is quite high, and this is a very good indicator," Grigoriev said.

According to Boris Dolgov, an independent Russian observer and leading researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian academy of Sciences, the current presidential election will strengthen the Syrian statehood as the high turnout shows the Syrian nation's will to build a modern democratic state.

"What we see now at the polling stations, the free expression of the will of the Syrian people, is one of the indicators that the Syrian people will achieve their goal and build their new democratic modern state," Dolgov said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that large crowds of people can be seen both at the polling stations in the center of Damascus, where international observers monitor the situation, and on the outskirts of the Syrian capital. Head of one of electoral commissions in Damascus shared with Sputnik that in the first 1.5 hours more than 300 people voted at his polling station alone.

Syria on Wednesday holds its second presidential election since the onset of the decade-long war in the country, with incumbent Bashar Assad standing against two challengers. While May 26 is the official voting day in the country, Syrians residing abroad were able to cast their ballots at the nation's embassies on May 20.

Over 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time [04:00 GMT] and will close at 7 p.m., although the authorities said that the closing hour may be moved to midnight should the need arise.

