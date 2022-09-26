UrduPoint.com

Turnout In Italian Parliamentary Elections Reached 63.8% - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Turnout in Italian Parliamentary Elections Reached 63.8% - Interior Ministry

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The turnout in the snap parliamentary elections in Italy was 63.8%, which is about 9% less than in March 2018, Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Monday.

"The turnout is almost final, hundreds of municipalities are missing. I must say that the figure was 63.81%, which is about 9% lower than in the previous elections," Lamorgese said.

The first forecasts, based on the results of counting the first ballots, confirm the leadership of the center-right coalition in the elections. According to the analysis of the research center Consorzio Opinio Italia, conducted for Italian broadcaster Rai, the Brothers of Italy party is gaining 24.7% of the vote in the elections to the Senate. Its allies, the League party and the Forza Italia party receive 8.7% and 8% respectively.

