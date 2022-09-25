UrduPoint.com

Turnout In Luhansk People's Republic Vote Passes 76% - Electoral Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Turnout in Luhansk People's Republic Vote Passes 76% - Electoral Body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Turnout in the Luhansk People's Republic referendum on joining Russia topped 76% after the third consecutive day of voting, the head of the election commission said Sunday.

"This figure means that the referendum was successful," Yelena Kravchenko told reporters.

People in the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are voting in referendums that will determine their future within Russia. The polling began on Friday and will last through Tuesday. Turnout in the Kherson region stood at 48.91% on Sunday, while in Zaporizhzhia 51.55% had voted.

Turnout in the Donetsk People's Republic has exceeded 50%, according to the chairman of the Donetsk Civic Chamber, Alexander Kofman. A referendum requires more than 50% of registered voters to cast a ballot for it to be valid. The republic's governor, Denis Pushilin, said foreign observers had reported no violations.

