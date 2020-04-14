UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turnout In Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Runoff At 28.4% After 6 Hours Of Vote - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Turnout in Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Runoff at 28.4% After 6 Hours of Vote - Watchdog

The turnout in the second round of the presidential election in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was 28.4 percent after six hours of voting, according to the region's central election commission

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The turnout in the second round of the presidential election in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was 28.4 percent after six hours of voting, according to the region's central election commission.

The election is being held under a state of emergency introduced due to the novel COVID-19 outbreak.

According to data obtained from territorial election commissions, 29,443 voters (28.4 percent) took part in the presidential runoff as of 2:00 p.m. local time (10.00 GMT).

The first round of voting was held in Karabakh on March 31, with 14 candidates running.

Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, who gained 49.26 percent, and incumbent Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan with 26.4 percent, made it to the runoff. On the same day, elections to the National Assembly, the republic's parliament, were held in Karabakh. Five political forces won seats in the legislature.

There have been three previous presidents of Karabakh. The post was first occupied by Robert Kocharyan from 1996-1997, and he subsequently became the President of Armenia from 1998-2008. Next was Arkadi Ghukasyan from 1997-2007, and the incumbent Bako Sahakyan held the position onward.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Armenia Same March Post From

Recent Stories

Dutco Group provides AED15m support to Community S ..

36 minutes ago

Maltese Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Allocate O ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Forecasts South Korea's Economy to Shrink 1.2% ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsas Kifalat Programme; 300 mln disbursed in 3-da ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 - Hea ..

2 minutes ago

India Promises Coronavirus Support to Palestine - ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.