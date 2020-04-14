Turnout in Nagorno-Karabakh Presidential Runoff at 28.4% After 6 Hours of Vote - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The turnout in the second round of the presidential election in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was 28.4 percent after six hours of voting, according to the region's central election commission

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The turnout in the second round of the presidential election in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic was 28.4 percent after six hours of voting, according to the region's central election commission.

The election is being held under a state of emergency introduced due to the novel COVID-19 outbreak.

According to data obtained from territorial election commissions, 29,443 voters (28.4 percent) took part in the presidential runoff as of 2:00 p.m. local time (10.00 GMT).

The first round of voting was held in Karabakh on March 31, with 14 candidates running.

Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, who gained 49.26 percent, and incumbent Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan with 26.4 percent, made it to the runoff. On the same day, elections to the National Assembly, the republic's parliament, were held in Karabakh. Five political forces won seats in the legislature.

There have been three previous presidents of Karabakh. The post was first occupied by Robert Kocharyan from 1996-1997, and he subsequently became the President of Armenia from 1998-2008. Next was Arkadi Ghukasyan from 1997-2007, and the incumbent Bako Sahakyan held the position onward.