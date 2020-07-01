UrduPoint.com
Turnout In Russian Constitution Amendments Vote Hits 63% At 15:00 GMT - Electoral Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The nationwide turnout in the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments has reached 63.32 percent as of 15:00 GMT, the Central Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Polling places are set to close at 8:00 p.m.

local time. In some of the Russian regions, the polls have already closed but they remain open in some areas. For example, in Moscow, the sites will remain open for two more hours.

Russians could cast the ballots starting from June 25 to facilitate social distancing during the pandemic.

