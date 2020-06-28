(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Voter turnout on the third day of voting on amendments to the Russian constitution is close to 31 million people or 28.5 percent, Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, said on Sunday.

The constitutional vote launched this past Thursday to run through June 1. The pandemic caused the Russian government to extend voting over one week and give citizens the opportunity to vote at home or online, should they chose to.

"Over the first three days of voting, including remote voting, 30,917,512 million citizens cast ballots, voter turnout is 28.

46 percent," Pamfilova told journalists.

The total number of voters breaks down to 58 percent who voted at a polling station, 39 percent who vote at home and around 3 percent who voted on the internet, according to the official.

Pamfilova said the highest voter turnout was in Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Region, the two regions selected for the pilot remote voting.