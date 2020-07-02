(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The turnout in the all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments has totaled 67.97 percent, the Central Election Commission (CEC) revealed on Thursday.

The all-Russian vote was originally scheduled for April 22, but was then postponed to July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. CEC said earlier in the day, after 100 percent of the ballots were processed, that 77.92 percent of Russians backed the amendments.