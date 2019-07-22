KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The turnout in Sunday's Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections amounted to 49.84 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said after processing data from all 199 Constituencies.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

The preliminary results, complied by the Central Election Commission with 1.5 percent of votes counted, suggest that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads with 38.61 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 10.9 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.94 percent. The Opposition Platform - For Life party has 8.55 percent of votes, the Radical Party 7.85 and the Voice party 5.94.