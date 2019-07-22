UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turnout In Ukrainian General Election Amounts To 49.84% - Election Commission's Final Data

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:20 AM

Turnout in Ukrainian General Election Amounts to 49.84% - Election Commission's Final Data

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The turnout in Sunday's Ukrainian snap parliamentary elections amounted to 49.84 percent, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said after processing data from all 199 Constituencies.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

The preliminary results, complied by the Central Election Commission with 1.5 percent of votes counted, suggest that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads with 38.61 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 10.9 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.94 percent. The Opposition Platform - For Life party has 8.55 percent of votes, the Radical Party 7.85 and the Voice party 5.94.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday All From Opposition

Recent Stories

China&#039;s top real estate internet platform lau ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World Champions b ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

5 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

6 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.